JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy accused of slapping a handcuffed inmate has been suspended without pay.

News outlets report Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Edwin “Eddie” Graybeal was suspended Thursday after he was indicted Wednesday on assault and official misconduct charges.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Eddie Graybeal’s father, says he suspended his son because the case is pending. Sheriff Graybeal says he supports his son and would not comment further.

The indictment charges stem from a November 2018 confrontation that was recorded on another deputy’s body-worn camera. Lt. Graybeal is accused of slapping an inmate, who another deputy said was being combative.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen says Lt. Graybeal self-reported the slap and was reprimanded.

It’s unclear whether Lt. Graybeal has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

