A day after a New York state judge ordered President Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit over his charitable foundation, the president said the state treated him unfairly.

“I gave a lot of money away,” the president said at the White House. “I took no expenses, I took no rent. One hundred percent of that money was given away.”

A New York state judge ordered Mr. Trump to pay $2 million to several nonprofits to resolve a civil lawsuit by the state attorney general alleging the foundation unlawfully coordinated with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

The judge ruled that the president allowed his campaign to “orchestrate” a televised fundraiser ostensibly for the foundation in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 2016, and allowed the campaign to direct the distribution of the money raised “to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign.”

The president said New York “is a corrupt state.”

“I gave $19 million away,” Mr. Trump said.

