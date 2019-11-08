President Trump said Friday he hasn’t decided whether to endorse former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with whom he clashed bitterly, for a Senate seat in Alabama.

“I haven’t gotten involved,” the president told reporters at the White House. “He’s got tough competition. I saw he said very nice things about me last night. But, we’ll have to see. … I haven’t made a determination yet.”

Mr. Sessions, who was ousted from the Justice Department in November 2018, said Thursday night he’s entering a crowded Republican primary for the Senate seat he held for 20 years.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.