HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Adams County Court records say 23-year-old Katherine Creigh entered the plea Thursday to misdemeanor obstruction of government operations. She’d been charged as an accessory in the slaying of Jose Hansen. Prosecutors say Hansen was killed during a robbery attempt by Daniel Harden and Deante Mullen.

She testified against Daniel Harden during his trial. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But jurors convicted him Monday only of the robbery charge.

Creigh is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8.

Mullen’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

