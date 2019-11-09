MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - A 13-year-old student at a junior high school in Louisiana faces a gun charge.

Officials say around 11 a.m. Friday, administrators at Mandeville Junior High School received a tip from another student about a teenager having a gun at school. Administrators and a school resource officer recovered the gun from a seventh grader.

No students or staff were hurt in the incident.

News outlets report the teen was arrested and processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a firearm on school property/firearm free zone.

