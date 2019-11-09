WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of a Delaware convenience store clerk that netted him and a teenage accomplice $20 will spend 35 years in prison.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 25-year-old Devonte Dorsett received the sentence on Friday in Superior Court. He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and weapons charges related to the death of 64-year-old Santanu Muhuri.

Police records show Dorsett and a 14-year-old entered the Lancaster Market in Wilmington and Dorsett pointed a handgun and demanded cash. Muhuri was shot in the head during a struggle. Court records show the two left with $20.

The juvenile is now 16. He previously pleaded delinquent in family court to charges and was sentenced to a juvenile detention facility.

