TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A prosecutor says the death penalty will not be sought for an Arkansas teenager in a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said during a court hearing Tuesday that she will not seek execution if 18-year-old Justin Dalton Wilson is convicted of capital murder.

Wilson pleaded not guilty during the hearing to capital murder and other charges in the fatal Aug. 28 shootings in Texarkana of 45-year-old Scott Wiegmann and 37-old Reginald Davis and wounding of 25-year-old Lajhonta Collier.

Prosecutors say a 7-year-old child sleeping in a nearby room during the shooting was not injured.

Prosecutors say Wilson shot the three after becoming angry because he was gambling with the three victims and losing.

