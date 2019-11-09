VALLEY PARK, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis say an argument between neighbors ended with one of them being stabbed to death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened early Saturday morning in Valley Park, just west of St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police say officers were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. and found a person with stab wounds. The person died at a local hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrive was arrested in St. Louis a short time later.

Neither the names of the person killed nor the suspect have been released.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.