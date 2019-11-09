NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a bicycle rider has been fatally struck by a hit-and-run dump truck driver in East Harlem.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 125th Street.

Police say a dump truck was traveling south on First Avenue when the driver made an illegal left turn toward the Willis Avenue Bridge between Manhattan and the Bronx.

They say the truck hit a 25-year-old cyclist who was traveling on a bike path coming off the bridge.

The cyclist was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released. The truck driver fled the scene.

The victim is the 27th New York City bicycle rider killed by a motor vehicle in 2019. Police say 10 city cyclists were killed by vehicles in 2018.

