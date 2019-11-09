President Trump said Saturday that he’ll probably release a transcript of his other phone call with Ukraine’s president on Tuesday.

“They asked for it, and I gladly give it,” he said of House Democrats‘ request. “There’s never been a president who’s been so transparent.”

Mr. Trump made the comment to reporters before boarding Air Force One to travel to Alabama with first lady Melania Trump to watch the Alabama-LSU football game.

House impeachment investigators are seeking a transcript of Mr. Trump’s phone call in April with Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelensky. The White House already has released a transcript of their July 25 phone conversation, in which Democrats allege Mr. Trump was withholding military aid until Ukraine’s leader agreed to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden.

The call is the central focus of a whistleblower complaint and the impeachment effort that alleges abuse of presidential power.

The president reiterated that he has nothing to hide.

“This is a witch hunt at the highest level, and it’s so bad for our country,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “Now I’ll give you a second transcript because I actually had two calls with the president of Ukraine. So you’ll read the second, and you’ll tell me if you think there’s anything wrong with it.”

The president said Friday he has no problem releasing the transcript of the earlier call.

“I’m okay with releasing; it doesn’t bother me. I know what I said. It was fine,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.