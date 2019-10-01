Sen. Bernard Sanders flexed his fundraising muscle over the last three months, pulling in $25.3 million in his quest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Sanders‘ campaign said September proved to be the campaign’s best fundraising month to date in 2020 and that the average donation from July 1 to Sept. 30 was $18.07.

“Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations — both in the primary and in the general,” Sanders‘ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in an email. “Media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution.”

The Vermont independent remains a favorite of grassroots activists and has now raised $61.5 million since entering the race in February.

He has received a total of 3.3 million individual donations over that time.

Mr. Sanders has consistently polled among the top three candidates, but he has seen his support slip in surveys as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another favorite, has surged.

