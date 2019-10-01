Sen. Cory Booker raised $6 million over the third fundraising quarter, marking his best haul of the 2020 presidential campaign, but leaving him far behind some of his rivals.

“We will report raising over $6 million in Q3, a greater than 30 percent increase over our Q2 number,” his campaign manager Addisu Demissie said in a memo. “While other campaigns’ fundraising trajectory has slowed, Cory 2020 is on the rise.”

The Booker campaign maintains that the race is far from over and that most voters are still persuadable.

Mr. Booker said he raised more than $2 million over the final ten days of the quarter after warning supporters that he couldn’t envision a path to the nomination if he couldn’t close out the month by raising at least $1.7 million

“Our September 30th goal was very much the floor and not the ceiling — and in the weeks to come we’ll be asking more of all of those who want to keep Cory’s important voice in this race,” Mr. Demissie said. “What the last ten days have done is put us firmly in the game.”

