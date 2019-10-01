On Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m., Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) offers the “Green Room at Hotel Monaco,” a weekly series featuring up-and-coming local musicians in the hotel lobby. Drinks and bites are available. Jazz guitarist and composer Aaron Agre is the October headliner.

Dirty Habit is throwing a Halloween party throughout the restaurant on Oct. 26 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be cotton candy, performances including a fire dancer, and a DJ. Admission is free.

Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria) will prepare a special dinner on Oct. 16 inspired by the cooking of France’s Haute-Savoie region, the original home of chef/owners Christophe and Michelle Poteaux. The five-course wine pairing meal, priced at $67, begins at 6:30 p.m.

In honor of the Washington Capitals’ home opener, City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) will feature a Devils Backbone Brewing Co. tap takeover for $5 from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed in red and toast the new NHL season, with a chance to collect swag and other giveaways.

On Oct. 26, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) joins forces with Duckhorn Vineyards of California for a “Taste of Two Legends” dinner held simultaneously with other Morton’s restaurants across the country. The chef-curated, six-course meal will be paired with hand-selected bottles of Duckhorn wines.

MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) will celebrate National Taco Day at lunch and dinner Friday with nine variations of the traditional Mexican dish consisting of a corn or wheat tortilla, folded or rolled around a filling. Each two-taco order will be priced at $7.

Buena Vida Restaurant (8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring) will celebrate National Taco Day on Friday with all-you-can-eat tacos priced at $14.99 per person, available during lunch service only.

To accompany cooler temperatures, Mastro’s Steakhouse (600 13th St. NW) presents warming whiskey with Mastro’s Peerless Flights — 2 ounces each of Peerless Exclusive Chocolate Oak Bourbon and Peerless Kentucky Rye Whiskey. Reservations are required (202/347-1500).

For October, Mastro’s is offering pumpkin cake topped with pumpkin-pie-spiced cream cheese and caramelized raw sugar for $18. Beginning in mid-October through the holidays, the restaurant will serve classic chateaubriand — a large center-cut roast of beef tenderloin, sliced and served tableside with bearnaise and peppercorn sauces for $115.

The Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave. NW) continues its celebration of 30 years of service with special regional Indian dishes prepared for Sunday brunch until Oct. 27. A different region is highlighted each Sunday. The culinary journey is priced at $27 per person, or $42 with bottomless mimosas or Champagne.

Oktoberfest at The Graham Georgetown Rooftop (1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW) continues through Friday with Devils Backbone O’Fest lager ($8), a warm Bavarian pretzel served with Swiss beer dip and beer mustard ($14), or an Oktoberfest platter with locally sourced half-smoke sausage, kielbasa and bratwurst ($22).

2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church) will host a cooking class and dinner on Oct. 27 featuring chef and spice master Lior Lev Sercarz and spotlighting recipes inspired by his latest cookbook, “Mastering Spice: Recipes and Techniques to Transform Your Everyday Cooking.” The cooking class, priced at $90 per person, takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes food, beverages and a miniature spice blend packet. The 6 p.m. eight-course dinner with wine pairings, a special spice packet and a signed copy of the book is priced at $150 per person, all inclusive.

October is National Seafood Month and National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) features Pink Ribbon Oysters throughout the month. Twenty-five percent of net revenue from every Pink Ribbon Oyster sold is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Pink Ribbon Oysters are harvested by hand from Long Island Sound.

The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave. SE) will hold its third annual “oyster wars” on Oct. 13 from 2-7 p.m., featuring a festival of fish, oyster farmers, cold brews and live music by the reggae band See-I and DJ Stylus Chris. The event will raise awareness and funds for the Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Anacostia Riverkeeper nonprofit organizations, known for protecting and restoring the world’s waterways.

This is the first National Harbor Burger Week. Ten restaurants at National Harbor are donating a portion of their proceeds from burger sales to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, which grants wishes for critically ill children. Burger prices range from $5 to $10.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.