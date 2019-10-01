President Donald Trump is escalating his rhetoric against the impeachment investigation being led by House Democrats.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump says he has come to the conclusion that the inquiry is not really an impeachment, “it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People.”

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

In fact, a coup is usually defined as a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of government power. The impeachment process is laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has been particularly active on Twitter since the impeachment movement gained steam.

Trump claims in his latest tweets that the impeachment drive is aimed at blocking his agenda of protecting the Second Amendment, building a border wall and preserving religious freedom, among other things.

