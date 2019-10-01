A woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein is continuing her decade-long legal fight over a once-secret plea deal Epstein signed in Florida.

Courtney Wild asked an appeals court Monday to reverse a ruling that she said turned the Crime Victims’ Rights Act into a “hollow promise.”

Wild said the Atlanta court should award attorneys’ fees and other legal remedies she sought in a lawsuit against the U.S. Justice Department.

A judge ruled this year that prosecutors violated her rights by not consulting her about the 2008 plea deal. But he awarded her no damages.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail this summer awaiting trial on federal charges.

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sex crimes but Wild consented to be named.

