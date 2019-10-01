A federal court sided with Harvard University this week in a case that tested the constitutionality of affirmative action, ruling that the institution does not discriminate against Asian Americans.

The court, in a 130-page opinion issued Tuesday, reasoned Harvard had a diverse group of admissions staff, which included Asian Americans, reviewing a diverse pool of applicants.

The judge also said several admission officers testified there was no racial animus or prejudice during the school’s admissions process.

“Consistent with this, the court finds no persuasive documentary evidence of any racial animus or conscious prejudice against Asian Americans,” wrote Judge Allison D. Burroughs, an Obama appointee.

The case was brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group known for challenging affirmative action policies, on behalf of Asian American students, who said Harvard was trying to keep them out of the institution because of their ethnicity.

They argued that instead of placing a heightened focus on racial diversity, the university should be looking at economic diversity among applicants.

According to court documents, only 44 percent of students who received admission interviews were Asian, while 59 percent were African American, 53 percent were white and 48 percent were Hispanic.

The court reasoned the lower rate for Asian Americans who get staff interviews is partly due to them being less likely to have been recruited as “athletes, legacies, on the dean’s or director’s interest list, or children of faculty and staff.”

Groups supporting racial diversity in the admissions process said the ruling reassures schools that a “limited and measured consideration of race” is valid and important.

“Today’s ruling rightly recognizes that race-conscious admissions is both lawful and indispensable for ensuring institutions are open and available to students from all walks of life, including racial minorities,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“Race-conscious admissions allows Harvard — and colleges across the country — to cultivate diverse campus environments that move our country forward,” Ms. Clarke said.

Students for Fair Admissions also has a case pending against the University of North Carolina over its use of race-based admissions standards.

