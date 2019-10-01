President Trump may have lied in his answers to special counsel Robert Mueller, lawyers for the House of Representatives reportedly alleged.

The bombshell accusation, first reported Monday by Politico, was part of a court filing for the House Judiciary Committee’s legal bid to obtain classified grand jury materials from the Mueller probe.

Committee lawyers said in the filing that the grand jury redactions show Mr. Trump lied to Mr. Mueller about his knowledge of his presidential campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks.

“Not only could those materials demonstrate the president’s motives for obstructing the special counsel’s investigation, they also could reveal that Trump was aware of his campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks,” the lawyers wrote, according to Politico.

Specifically, House General Counsel Douglas Letter cited a passage in the Mueller report in which former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “recalled” the president asking to be kept “updated” about WikiLeaks leaking Democratic National Committee emails.

“The text redacted … and any underlying evidence to which it may point are critical to the committee’s investigation,” the committee lawyers wrote. “Those materials therefore have direct bearing on whether the president was untruthful and further obstructed the special counsel’s investigation when in providing written responses to the special counsel’s questions he denied being aware of any communications between his campaign and WikiLeaks.”

Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal attorney, told Politico the idea that Mr. Trump lied to investigators is “absurd.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.