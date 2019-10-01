Sen. Kamala D. Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is going after President Trump’s bullhorn, calling on Twitter to pull the plug on his social media account.

“Look let’s be honest, @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter account should be suspended,” Ms. Harris of California tweeted on Monday.

Ms. Harris has reportedly shaken up her campaign after failing to meet expectations in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Looking to capture some of the political limelight, she went after Mr. Trump’s Twitter account on CNN”s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” she said.

“I think there is plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him,” Ms. Harris said.

Mr. Trump has more than 61 million Twitter followers.

