The beef between Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mark Zuckerberg intensified Tuesday after leaked audio surfaced in which the Facebook CEO predicted Ms. Warren’s plan to break up tech giants will result in a legal battle she will ultimately lose.

TheVerge.com released audio Tuesday obtained from a July employees’ meeting in which Mr. Zuckerberg said that if the Massachusetts Democrat is elected president in 2020, her push to break up Facebook would put him in a position that would “suck.”

“If she gets elected president, them I bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge,” Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Ms. Warren fired back on Twitter.

“What would really ‘suck’ is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy,” Ms. Warren said.

In the leaked audio, Mr. Zuckberg said he’d like to avoid a “major lawsuit against our own government.”

“We care about our country and like want to work with our government to do good things, but look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try [and] threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight,” he said.

