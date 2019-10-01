WASHINGTON (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing a North Carolina artist.

WTOP-FM reports 30-year-old El Hadji Toure was sentenced Friday in the March 2017 attack on 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel. He previously was convicted of 13 charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault and burglary.

Mehiel was attacked as she moved out of an apartment in Washington, D.C., where she was part of a work-study program at George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design. Her body was found the next day; She had been bound, repeatedly stabbed and sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say Toure also stole Mehiel’s car and debit card, which he used to withdraw cash from several ATMs in Maryland and Virginia. Prosecutors say Mehiel and Toure were strangers.

