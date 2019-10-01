COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who confessed on video to killing a motorist while driving under the influence is seeking an early release.

In 2013, Matthew Cordle, then 22 years old, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated in the death of 61-year-old Vincent Canzani.

Cordle, of Powell, was sentenced to six years for the death and six months for drunken driving.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Cordle’s attorneys filed a motion on Sept. 10 asking that his sentence for drunken driving be changed from incarceration to probation.

In a video Cordle posted to YouTube, he promised to plead guilty and use his sentence to encourage others not to drink and drive.

Cordle’s defense attorney says probation would allow his client to begin acting on that promise.

