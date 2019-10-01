MARSHALL, Ill. (AP) - An Indiana man who confessed to killing a woman in Illinois when he lived there five years ago has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Connor W. Scott learned his prison term Monday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Scott was charged in the Oct. 31, 2014, shooting death 20-year-old Kaylyn Whitaker of Terre Haute, Indiana, at Scott’s then-home in Martinsville, Illinois. WTHI-TV reports the two were in a relationship at the time.

Whitaker’s death originally was considered a suicide, but police in Danville, Indiana, said Scott walked into the police station Feb. 24 and confessed to killing Whitaker.

