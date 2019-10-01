Rep. Maxine Waters, one of the first Democrats to call for President Trump’s impeachment after the 2016 election, declared Tuesday that the president’s possible removal from office is “not good enough.”

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” the California Democrat tweeted to her 1.1 million followers.

“Impeachment is not good enough for Trump,” she wrote. “He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Ms. Waters was likely referring to controversial statements Mr. Trump reportedly made at a private event in New York last week, saying the whistleblower who reported his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acted like a “spy” and that spies were punished differently “in the old days when we were smart.”

Ms. Waters also took issue with tweets by Mr. Trump that quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Fox News contributor and host, who suggested that impeaching the president would lead to “civil war.”

“Trump is so irresponsible & so hungry for power & control, he would dare imply that a civil war will ensue if he’s impeached,” Ms. Waters tweeted. “He is dog whistling to his white supremacists to create fear & intimidation b/c he knows he is going to be impeached. He knows he deserves impeachment.

“Trump has corrupted so many members of his admin,” she wrote. “The lies, coverups, shaking down foreign countries & undermining our democracy will be recorded as one of the worst periods in the history of our country, all led by a dishonorable con man. Follow the facts, impeachment on the way.”

