The Obama administration bungled the response to the nation’s opioid epidemic, according to a damning new inspector general’s report Tuesday that says the Drug Enforcement Administration ignored critical tools that could have stopped painkillers from falling into the wrong hands even as the death toll was soaring.

DEA’s lax response dates back even before President Obama’s tenure, with the Bush administration also allowing manufacturers to ramp up production of opioids. Oxycodone manufacturing, for example, grew by 400% from 2002 to 2013.

But the Obama years saw the epidemic explode, with tens of thousands of deaths a year, yet the DEA in 2013 cut back on its most powerful weapon, “immediate suspension orders,” which allow it to ban pharmacies from distributing drugs.

The DEA issued 45 suspension orders in 2012, but over the next five years, issued just 43 in total, the Justice Department inspector general said.

“We found that DEA was slow to respond to this growing public health crisis,” said Michael E. Horowitz, the inspector general.

He said the DEA has improved since then, building its capacity to enforce the law and law and fostering better cooperation with state and local authorities who are on the front lines.

Still, he said, the agency needs to update its regulations and find better ways to track emerging drug epidemics so it can get a handle on things faster.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.