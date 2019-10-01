Massachusetts workers will see a new tax added to their paychecks starting Tuesday that will pay into a family and medical leave fund.

Beginning Tuesday, workers will begin paying the 0.75% payroll tax — with a maximum of 38 cents for every $100 earned — to provide money for those taking time away from work.

The program will allow Bay State workers for up to 12 weeks off work at up $850 a week to bond with a newborn baby, care for a sick relative or acclimate to the deployment of a loved one. Twenty weeks will be allotted to those recovering from injury or caring for an injured service member.

The $800 million dollar program was signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018.

While employees are paying into the program, they won’t be able to access the benefit until 2021.

