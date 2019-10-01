South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he had raised $19.1 million over the last three months.

Mr. Buttigieg has raised a total of $51 million this year.

“This is great news and shows that in a crowded field, Pete continues to stand out as having the vision and leadership voters know we need to tackle the urgent problems facing our country,” Buttigieg’s campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in a memo. “It also positions us solidly as one of the top three fundraisers in this race. We will have the resources to go the full distance, and to win, the 2020 nominating contests.”

Mr. Buttigieg has had more staying power than some expected early on in the race.

The 37-year-old, who is openly gay, has consistently polled in the second-tier of candidates, trailing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

The Buttigieg camp raised $24 million during the previous quarter.

In this fundraising quarter, which ran from July 1 to Sept. 30, the Buttigieg camp said 182,000 new people donated to the campaign. The average donation this quarter was $32.

