Former special counsel Robert Mueller returned to work at the WilmerHale law firm Tuesday after a three-year stint investigating Russian election meddling, the firm announced.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Bob, our extraordinary friend, and colleague, return to WilmerHale,” Robert Novick, the firm’s co-managing partner, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Few lawyers have been entrusted with as many matters of national significance as Bob, in both his public service and in private practice,” the statement continued.

Mr. Mueller’s role at the firm will focus on high-profile investigations and crisis management, according to the statement.

For his part, Mr. Mueller said he was “glad” to be returning to WilmerHale.

“It was an honor to serve as special counsel,” he said in a statement. “Now, I look forward to resuming my private practice alongside the talented lawyers at the firm.”

Mr. Mueller in March ended his 22-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether any members of the Trump campaign were involved. He ultimately concluded that there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.