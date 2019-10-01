President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has tapped former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to represent him in the congressional impeachment inquiry, both attorneys said Tuesday.

Mr. Sale told CNN that the inquiry is “very complex,” and he is beginning to look into the subpoenas issued by three House committees on Monday.

“I really have to study it,” he said, according to CNN. “I can’t shoot from the hip.”

Mr. Giuliani told the network it was “great” to be working with an attorney who “knows the difference between a real investigation and a politically orchestrated dirty trick.”

Mr. Sale is a Miami-based attorney and co-chair of the law firm Nelson Mullins’ White Collar & Government Investigations group. He also served as an assistant special prosecutor under special prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski.

While working on the Watergate probe, Mr. Sale supervised grand jury matters and participated in efforts to obtain secret White House tapes from the Nixon administration, according to his biography on the firm’s website.

The Democratic chairmen of three House committees on Monday subpoenaed Mr. Giuliani, requesting phone records, text messages and other communications related to his activities in Ukraine.

Mr. Giuliani has been at the center of the Ukraine controversy since a transcript of the July 25 phone call with Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy was released last week.

Mr. Trump urged the Ukrainian president to get in touch with Mr. Giuliani and Attorney General William P. Barr to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

The Democrats have set a deadline of Oct. 14 to hand over the material.

