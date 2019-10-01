Florida’s two senators demanded answers Tuesday after revealing the National Endowment for the Arts paid $45,000 for a traveling art exhibition featuring a portrait of socialist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, saying American taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize the idolization of a man involved in “mass murder.”

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott said it was an insult to exiles who lived through the Cuban revolution to see their tax money go to aggrandize Guevara.

They were particularly incensed by a description of the exhibit, Pop América 1965-1975, that said it celebrated “social protest, justice movements and debates about freedom.”

“This statement is either blithely ignorant or deliberately deceptive, given the exhibition’s inclusion of propaganda celebrating a thug who mercilessly silenced his opponents with bullets,” the senators said.

“Guevara was a sadistic butcher who murdered and tortured innocent people,” they continued. “We do not believe that taxpayer dollars … appropriated by Congress to the National Endowment of the Arts should be used to glorify or romanticize an individual who so openly disdained American principles and fundamental rights and freedoms.”

The portrait is a poster, titled “Dia del Guerrillero Heroico,” or “Day of the Heroic Guerrilla.” It was created by artist Elena Serrano in 1968, and shows a red image of Guevara’s face in a central rectangle, superimposed over an image of South America.

Guevara, an Argentine, joined Fidel and Raul Castro in overthrowing the Cuban government and installing the communist dictatorship that has dominated the island since 1959. Guevara acted as an executioner for the Castro brothers before taking on other government roles.

His death at the hands of Bolivian authorities in 1967 made him a martyr for communist sympathizers and earned his place on iconic t-shirts worn by college students — though as Florida’s two senators show, his legacy is far less revered among Cuban exiles who fled oppression under the Castro regime.

The NEA didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The agency earmarked $45,000 for the exhibit and accompanying catalog, with the money going to the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

The exhibition began at the McNay museum last year, then moved to Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art, which co-sponsored the show.

It is now at the Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University in Chicago, where it runs through Dec. 8.

Neither McNay nor Nasher officials responded to requests for comment.

The exhibition has drawn controversy before the two senators’ letter.

The Cuban American Bar Association last year asked Duke University to at a minimum include a “balanced factual, historical perspective” of Guevara, replacing the “one-sided romanticized perspective” given in the Pop América exhibit.

