The State Department inspector general is scheduled to brief staffers from several House and Senate committees Wednesday, according to a report late Tuesday.

Steve Linick, the department’s watchdog, is said to have requested the meeting reported by ABC News. The substance of the meeting is not known, but ABC News said it concerns documents related to the State Department and Ukraine.

The rush to schedule the meeting comes on the same day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said members of his staff will not sit for depositions before three House committees.

Democrats have ramped up their scrutiny of President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine since an anonymous whistleblower’s complaint went public. The whistleblower raised concerns about Mr. Trump pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

