Bolstered by a Democratic impeachment effort, President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a record $125 million in the third quarter, providing the president with a huge war chest against the field of Democrats.

The campaign said Tuesday it has raised more than $308 million so far this year and has more than $156 million in the bank — more than twice as much as President Barack Obama had at the same point in 2011.

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the Democratic attacks on Mr. Trump have motivated supporters to donate in record numbers.

“We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and reelect President Trump in 2020,” she said.

Trump campaign officials said they raised $8.5 million in the first 48 hours last week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of the president. That haul included 50,000 new donors.

Former Obama White House aide Dan Pfeiffer said Mr. Trump’s fundraising performance “should be a giant wakeup call” for Democrats.

“Trump is going to have more resources to deploy earlier and more aggressively than any candidate in history,” he tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.