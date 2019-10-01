President Trump congratulated China on the 70th birthday of communist rule there Tuesday, cultivating his relationship with strongman leader Xi Jinping even as members of his party chastised the Asian superpower for its crackdown in Hong Kong.

Beijing is marking the occasion with triumphant speeches, fireworks and a massive military display. It showed off an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach anywhere in the U.S.

“Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump frequently boasts about his tough stance on China, pointing to escalating tariffs amid a trade war and his demands for systemic changes in how the country does business.

Yet he’s also cultivating a personal relationship with Mr. Xi. The president often goes out of his way to compliment Mr. Xi as a strong leader who drives a hard bargain, even as he slams China’s economic practices in the same breath.

Mr. Trump’s offer of congratulations produced some political dissonance.

He often slams his 2020 Democratic rivals as “socialists,” and his well-wishes coincided with increasing tensions in Hong Kong, where police reportedly used a live round on a pro-democracy protester for the first time.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, slammed China’s celebrations.

“To see the price of the PRC’s anniversary celebration, look no further than what’s happening in Hong Kong: a ceaseless war against those who wish to live in freedom,” he said. “From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution to the camps in Xinjiang today, it has been a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control.”

