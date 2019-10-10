OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - For the second consecutive day, a suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the latest shooting occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday outside a residence on the city’s northwest side. Officers responded to requests for a welfare check at the residence when they were confronted by a man in the driveway.

Police say the man was shot and killed outside the residence and that the officers were not injured, but provided no other details. No names were immediately released.

On Wednesday, a suspect was killed in an unrelated officer-involved shooting . Police say two officers fired at a suspect who pointed a gun at them at an apartment complex. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.