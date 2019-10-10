COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A 22-year-old Mississippi man and a 17-year-old relative from Louisiana are accused of doing more than $40,000 in damage to a tractor and an excavator at a Louisiana dirt pit, apparently by digging holes.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office news release says Riley Authement of D’Iberville (dee-EYE-buhr-vil) and the Covington teen also are accused of damaging the dirt pit.

Authement was arrested Wednesday at his home and the teen in a traffic stop in Louisiana.

The damage they’re accused of was found when an employee got to work Sept. 28.

The sheriffs’ office says they allegedly entered the pit on an ATV that deputies found with them at a nearby camp in Washington Parish.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Suzanne Carboni says she doesn’t know whether either has an attorney.

