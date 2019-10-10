WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk in Delaware six years ago.

The Delaware News Journal reports 28-year-old Maleke Brittingham and 30-year-old Anthony Dale have been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting June 7, 2013, in Wilmington. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Berry was shot and died at a hospital. An unidentified 31-year-old man was also shot but survived.

Jail records show Brittingham was taken into custody Sept. 26, 2019. Dale had already been in prison for an unrelated matter.

A grand jury was presented the case on Sept. 30 and later returned indictments for both suspects. It’s unclear whether Brittingham and Dale had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

