Democrat Amy McGrath raised a record $10.7 million in the last three months for her bit to topple Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Senate race in Kentucky.

Ms. McGrath, a Marine fighter pilot, is the leading Democratic candidate in the race to take on Mr. McConnell, a six-term senator who is immensely unpopular in his home state.

The $10.7 million that Ms. McGrath raised in the third quarter came from 299,000 donors with an average individual contribution of $36.

“Mitch McConnell has never faced an opponent like Amy McGrath. Not only does a new independent poll show the race tied, but more than a quarter-million grassroots donations — from all 120 Kentucky counties — have provided us a record-shattering first quarter of nearly $11 million to take down McConnell and his self-serving special interest allies. Change is coming,” said McGrath campaign manager Mark Nickolas.

The poll he referenced was a Topline Data survey of Kentucky voters from July that showed Mr. McConnell with 47% or the vote to Ms. McGrath’s 46%.

Mr. McConnell, who has a powerful national fundraising machine, has not released his third-quarter numbers.

He has overcome tough challenges before, including in 2014 when he also was considered one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents on the ballot.

Ms. McGrath ran unsuccessfully in 2018 to oust Rep. Andy Barr, Kentucky Republican. She was recruited to take on Mr. McConnell by Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and liberal activist groups.

