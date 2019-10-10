OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City attorney who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot a man has been convicted of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The Oklahoman reports a jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday against 53-year-old Jay Silvernail, who was accused of shooting 31-year-old Ryan Dejesus outside a northwest Oklahoma City nightclub on May 13, 2016. Dejesus had part of his right leg amputated as a result of the shooting.

Silvernail claimed he shot Dejesus in self-defense during an argument over a woman. Prosecutors alleged Silvernail was the aggressor and that his actions weren’t justified. Silvernail’s jury recommended a sentence of 2.5 years in prison as punishment.

Silvernail fatally shot a former client in 2015, but police said then he acted in self-defense when the man attacked him.

