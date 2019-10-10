Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont sought to erase any doubt about his plans to stick in the 2020 presidential race following a heart attack, telling his supporters he looks forward to returning to the campaign trail as soon as possible and that his experience has reinforced his belief that it is time for big structural change in the United States.

Mr. Sanders said he’s “feeling great” and said his health scare reminded him of how lucky he is to have the sort of health care insurance that Americans across the country lack.

“So what happens if somebody had no health insurance, who felt a pain in his or her chest, or felt really sick, and said to themselves, ‘Do I really want to go to the doctor or the hospital because I don’t have tens of thousands of dollars?’ ” Mr. Sanders says in a video released Thursday. “It made me feel even more strongly the need for us to continue our efforts to end this dysfunctional and cruel health care system, which leaves so many people uninsured, underinsured, causes bankruptcy, lowers credit scores for people who owe medical debt.”

“It is an insane, wasteful, bureaucratic system based on the greed of the health care system,” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Sanders admitted that he’s had a “rough week” but said that he is “not the only person in American dealing with adversity.”

He lamented that half a million people are sleeping on the streets, that working-class individuals are struggling to put food on the table and that young people are taking on too much student debt.

The senator said his insurgent bid is facing challenges from Wall Street, the “corporate media” that doesn’t want to talk about real issues and the “military industrial complex” as well as President Trump and the Democratic establishment.

“But at the end of the day, if you’re gonna look yourself in the mirror, and you’re gonna say, look, I go around once, I have one life to live, what role do I wanna play?” Mr. Sanders said.

