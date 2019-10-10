Homeland Security opened 444,000 new immigration cases over the last year, sending the immigration court backlog soaring to nearly 1 million, officials announced Thursday.

Judges ruled on cases at a near-record pace, clearing 275,000 cases in fiscal year 2019. That’s 80,000 more cases than the previous year.

But the surge of border crossers, many of lodging complex though likely bogus claims of asylum, has left the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which hears immigration cases, struggling to keep up.

EOIR ended the fiscal year with 987,000 cases pending, up from 789,000 cases a year earlier.

