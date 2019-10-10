A Buffalo Wild Wings in Michigan canceled a viewing party for President Trump’s Thursday evening rally, prompting the top echelons of the GOP to call in the social-media troops and resulting in a quick reversal.

According to the Livingston Post, citing an email to party chairwoman Meghan Reckling, the Livingston County Republican Party viewing event for the Minneapolis rally had been canceled by the restaurant in Howell after it had received a “number of complaints.”

Ms. Recking blamed “Corporate” for having “canceled our event and we are no longer welcome to use the premises tonight.”

Enter the top national echelons of the GOP.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel attributed the cancelation to left-wing political correctness.

“Just learned @BWWings cancelled a Michigan viewing party for @realDonaldTrump’s rally,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday evening, urging her 375,000 followers to call both the restaurant and BWW’s corporate offices to “tell them the left’s cancel culture has gone too far.”

She proclaimed that “the left’s tactics won’t stop us from keeping MI red in 2020!”

Brad Parscale, who manages Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign, amplified the message, retweeting Mrs. McDaniel’s post and exhorting his 395,000 followers to “Call! Let them know.”

Just before the rally began, the Livingston Post reported, Ms. Reckling said the viewing party was back on.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to work with us on tonight’s event and for that we are grateful,” she wrote.

