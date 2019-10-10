President Donald Trump is attacking Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in a rally on her home turf.

Trump is calling Omar “a disgrace to our country,” reminding thousands of supporters in a Minneapolis arena of remarks she made on Israel that some people saw as anti-Semitic. Omar denied any anti-Semitic intent but apologized for them.

Trump is also again raising allegations by some conservatives that Omar married her brother to commit immigration fraud - a claim Omar has called “disgusting lies.”

Trump has sought to portray the Somali-American lawmaker as a symbol of the liberal shift in her party, and earlier this year tweeted she should “go back” to her home country rather than criticize the United States. He didn’t repeat that rhetoric Thursday night.

