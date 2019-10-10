Presidential son Eric Trump encouraged a chant of “lock him up” directed at Hunter Biden, son of Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden, Thursday night at a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota.

Before his father took the stage at a jammed arena in Minneapolis, Eric Trump asked the crowd, “How do you think Joe Biden, and how do you think his son’s feeling right now after embezzling a lot of money, after taking a lot of money, the crookedness?”

He was referring to Hunter Biden having received $3 million from a Ukraine gas company while his father was serving as vice president.

Someone in the crowd called out, “Lock him up!”

Eric Trump heard the call and chuckled.

“Lock him up! Thank you, that’s a good idea, I like that idea,” he said, adding that he preferred it when it was directed at Hillary Clinton.

The crowd then picked up the chant of “lock him up.”

“We don’t need to lock him up, we’re just going to beat the hell out of all of them,” Eric Trump said of the Democrats. “Because of my father, America is winning again.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.