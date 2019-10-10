President Trump told supporters Thursday night that Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden “was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass” and took aim at Minnesota’s influx of Somali refugees, including liberal Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In his first campaign rally since Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against him, Mr. Trump went after Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, over the younger Biden’s lucrative deals with a Ukrainian gas company and with China while the father was vice president.

To a packed arena of 20,000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mr. Trump said, “I want to see Hunter asked these questions: ‘You know nothing about anything, frankly, Hunter, you’re a loser. Why did you get $1.5 billion [from China], Hunter?”

Mr. Trump went on, “And your father was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.”

It was Mr. Trump’s fourth trip to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is campaigning hard to win next year. A Republican hasn’t won the state in a presidential election since 1972.

The president was visiting the district of Somali-born Ms. Omar, with whom has been feuding continuously this year. He didn’t miss the opportunity to blast the freshman lawmaker in her own backyard during his 90-minute-plus speech.

He told Minnesotans of the liberal Ms. Omar’s election in 2018, “I know you people…. how the hell did that ever happen?”

“Congresswoman Omar is an America-hating socialist,” Mr. Trump said. “She minimized the Sept. 11 attack on our homeland. She pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits right here in Minnesota.”

The president repeated his criticism that “Rep. Omar has a history of launching virulent, anti-Semitic screeds whether you like it or not.”

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? I’m very angry at you people right now,” the president said, tongue in cheek, before turning serious again. “She is a disgrace to our country and she is one of the big reasons that I’m going to win and the Republican Party is going to win Minnesota in 13 months.”

Mr. Trump said Minnesotans should vote for him because he’s kept his promise to crack down on liberal refugee policies.

“As you know, leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers,” he said. “I promised you that as president, I would give local communities a greater say in refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls. And I’ve done that. Since coming into office, I have reduced refugee resettlement by 85%.”

He added to cheers from the crowd, “And as you know, maybe especially in Minnesota, I kept another promise: I issued an executive action making clear that no refugees will be resettled in any city or any state without the express written consent of that city or that state. So speak to your mayor [Democrat Jacob Frey]. Believe me, no other president would be doing that.”

The president said the impeachment effort is just the latest attempt by “the wretched Washington swamp … to nullify” his election.

“They know they can’t win the 2020 election, so they’re pursuing the insane impeachment,” Mr. Trump said. “They want to erase your vote like it never existed. They want to erase your voice and erase your future. But they will fail because in America, the people rule again.”

Amid accusations by Democrats and a whistleblower that he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens, Mr. Trump devoted a good portion of his speech to attacking the Democratic candidate and his son. The president said he would “love” to run against Mr. Biden.

“If you can’t beat him in a debate, you’ve got a big problem,” he said. “He’s totally owned and totally controlled by the Washington swamp.”

The president said Hunter Biden has now dropped out of public view since the controversy arose.

“Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” he said. By the way, what the hell ever happened to Hunter? Where is he? Let’s do another t-shirt: Where’s Hunter?”

Mr. Trump also referred to a report in the Washington Examiner Thursday night that the anonymous whistleblower who launched the impeachment inquiry against him had worked with Mr. Biden in the White House.

“In a brand-new report, just came out as I’m walking on the stage, hard to believe, actually, it turns out that [when] Joe Biden was vice president, he worked with the so-called whistleblower,” Mr. Trump said. “This is nothing but a partisan witch hunt, sabotage. And I’m sure they [the media] are going to say it’s a totally unsubstantiated story.”

He predicted that Democrats will suffer “a backlash the likes of which we’ve never seen” because of their impeachment effort.

“Democrats are on a crusade to destroy our democracy,” Mr. Trump said. “We will never let it happen. We will defeat them.”

The president also referred to Turkey’s military attacks this week on Kurds in northern Syria who have been allies of the U.S. in defeating the Islamic State. Mr. Trump has been criticized for withdrawing U.S. troops and abandoning the Kurds, but he said it’s time to bring American soldiers home from long-term deployments in the Middle East.

“We left, we won,” he said. “Take a victory, United States. It’s time to bring them home. We’ve lost thousands of brave soldiers. We spent $8 trillion. We’ve done our job.”

