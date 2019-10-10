Republican Rep. John Shimkus on Thursday said he is “shocked, embarrassed and angered” by President Trump’s moves in northeast Syria and can no longer support the president.

The Illinois congressman, who is not seeking reelection, said he told his staff to pull his name “off the ‘I support Donald Trump’ list,” after the president ceded way to Turkey’s bombardment of American-allied Kurd fighters.

“I’m heartbroken,” Mr. Shimkus told KMOX NewsRadio in St. Louis. “We have just stabbed our allies in the back.”

Mr. Shimkus said he is “saddened for the Kurdish people” and highlighted their decades-long partnership with American soldiers.

Mr. Trump said Thursday he is “talking to both sides” amid the bombardment and will punish Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan if he oversteps.

The president says the Turks and Kurds have been fighting for years and he’s trying to draw down U.S. involvement overseas, while getting countries in the region to police the “neighborhood” and Europe to take back fighters who left to join the routed Islamic State.

Mr. Trump is weathering criticism from all sides, however, with many Republican lawmakers saying he should not have deferred to Mr. Erdogan’s strategy in Syria during a recent phone call.

Mr. Shimkus said Turkey may be a NATO ally, but it has morphed into a more “totalitarian, Islamic-type” state and cozied to Moscow.

“They’re still in the tent, but this was embarrassing,” Mr. Shimkus said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.