President Trump is personally responsible for deaths and injuries sustained by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as a Turkish military assault advances, and he bears the blame for a looming resurgence of the Islamic State terror group, a spokeswoman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told The Washington Times on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview, SDF spokeswoman Nisreen Abdullah said that Turkey’s attack has already claimed the lives of innocent men, women and children, and millions more are at risk as the Turkish military forges ahead.

“We consider it as a betrayal for us. I am sure President Trump knows very well the history of the Turks and the history of [Turkish President Recep] Erdogan, and he knows very well what happened and what is happening,” Ms. Abdullah told The Times in an interview conducted through a translator.

“We consider the U.S. also responsible [for] these injuries because they gave permission to the Turkish state to come to the area, and the Turkish state will commit massacres,” she said. “We really don’t want war.”

The Times’ interview with Ms. Abdullah was interrupted for over an hour after an apparent attack by Turkish forces in the area. She said she’s unsure of how many people have been hurt but “the number is increasing every moment.”

The Turkish military Thursday ramped up its bombing and artillery attacks on the SDF, a key U.S. ally in the years-long fight against the Islamic State. The Turkish military is currently bringing more heavy weapons and military reinforcements to the area, SDF officials said.

Ms. Abdullah also said that Mr. Trump’s decision to remove U.S. special operations forces from a buffer zone along the Turkey-Syria border — a move announced earlier this week after the president spoke with Mr. Erdogan late Sunday — will lead to the release of thousands of Islamic State fighters currently in SDF custody. An Islamic State resurgence and subsequent threat to the Middle East and Europe, she said, will be the fault of Mr. Trump.

“There are thousands and tens of thousands of ISIS families and ISIS members here in the region in the prison and in the camps,” she said. “And such a decision will open the door in front of ISIS to reorganize themselves and take revenge [on] the people of the region and take revenge from the European people.”

“I want him to know that he’s responsible [for] the life of 7 million civilian people who are now living in the area,” she said.

Mr. Trump has come under withering bipartisan fire at home for his decision to pull U.S. special forces back from the border, but the president has defended the move as part of his broader pledge to get the U.S. out of “endless wars” in the Middle East.

The U.S. still has about 1,000 ground troops in Syria, but the White House made the decision that American forces cannot get caught in the middle of a battle between Turkey and the SDF.

