President Trump said Thursday he knows nothing about two Ukraine-born Florida businessmen, linked to personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, who have been indicted on campaign-finance charges.

“I don’t know those gentlemen,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House, referring more questions to his lawyer.

But the president said there might be photographs of him with the pair, because he often poses for pictures with people.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman introduced Mr. Giuliani to a Ukrainian prosecutor to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter, who held a lucrative post at a Ukrainian gas company. They were indicted late Wednesday on charges of conspiring to funnel money from a Russian donor to Republican campaigns in the U.S., including Mr. Trump’s campaign.

The president also said he just learned that former Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, can’t start as his outside counsel on his impeachment defense until January because of “lobbying rules.”

