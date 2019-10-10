More than half of U.S. voters said they think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office — a new high — according to a Fox News poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent said they want Mr. Trump impeached and removed, 4% said they want him impeached but not removed from office, and 40% said they don’t want to see him impeached, the poll found.

In July, 42% had said they wanted the president impeached and removed from office, 5% had said they wanted him impeached but not removed, and 45% had said they oppose impeachment.

Since that poll, support for impeachment had increased by 11 points among Democrats, 5 points among Republicans, and 3 points among independents.

In “swing counties” where Mr. Trump and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were within 10 points of each other, support for impeachment was at 52%, up from 42% in July.

House Democrats recently launched a formalized impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump. They say the tipping point was a whistleblower complaint that alleged the president abused his authority by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.

Mr. Trump has denied the charges. He has questioned how he could be impeached when he’s doing such a great job and things are going so well in the country.

“Only 25 percent want the President Impeached, which is pretty low considering the volume of Fake News coverage, but pretty high considering the fact that I did NOTHING wrong. It is all just a continuation of the greatest Scam and Witch Hunt in the history of our Country!” the president said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Fox News poll of 1,003 registered voters in the U.S. was taken from Oct. 6-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.