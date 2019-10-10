Independent voters are shifting in favor of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, according to an NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll released Thursday.

The survey found that independents now approve of the inquiry by a margin of 54% to 41%. That’s a 19-point swing from late September, when 50% of independents were opposed to an impeachment inquiry and 44% approved.

Overall, 52% in the poll approved of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, while 43% disapproved. That was a slight increase from two weeks ago, when 49% approved and 46% disapproved.

Voters in the survey were split on whether Mr. Trump should be impeached or removed from office. The tally on impeachment was 49% in favor and 47% opposed; on removal it was divided evenly at 48% for and against.

