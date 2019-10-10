Rep. Nita Lowey, the first woman ever to serve as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday that she’s retiring from Congress next year, closing out a 16-term career.

The respected New York Democrat, a key ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ascended to the heights of the most powerful committee on Capitol Hill at the beginning of this year, when her party retook control of the House.

She didn’t give a specific reason for calling it quits, but in a statement announcing her retirement announcement, she did recount those she’s been able to help through her control of taxpayer money, particularly in New York.

She also pointed to legislation imposing a national drunk-driving blood alcohol content standard of .08 percent and a bill on labeling food to better inform those with allergies as high points of her tenure.

“I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021,” she said.

Ms. Lowey’s retirement is noteworthy in part because the party is enjoying its new majority, and few Democrats have announced retirements. Republicans, meanwhile, face another wave of longtime lawmakers heading for the doors.

