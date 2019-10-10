Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to criticism over an expensive trip to a beauty salon, saying conservatives are just jealous about how good she looks defending progressive policies.

The New York Democrat said there’s more important issues to be uncovered in Washington, citing healthcare, poverty and “extreme inequality.”

“40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures. Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter Thursday. “They’re just mad we look good doing it.”

The response comes after The Washington Times reported the millennial superstar spent nearly $300 at a pricey salon in downtown Washington, despite railing against the high cost of living and supporting a raise for lawmakers. She makes $174,000 a year.

The freshman congresswoman said The Washington Times should look into Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at Trump Organization properties instead of her hair.

High-end haircuts by politicians have long been scrutinized.

Former Sen. John Edwards, who ran for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination and was the 2004 vice presidential nominee, was known to pay more than $500 to his hairstylist.

And President Bill Clinton’s $200 haircut in 1993 at Los Angeles International Airport made headlines when two of the airport’s runways had to be shut down for nearly an hour during the trimming.

